Revitalized Women’s Golf Looks to Build on Fall Season

Photos: Angelina Azzo

CHICAGO, Ill. – The North Park Women’s golf team Hosted its first revitalized season this fall, led by Coach Ryan Frederick . The Vikings competed in five different events from September 8 through October 8.

North Park competed at the three-round CCIW Tournament to end its fall season, finishing the tourney on a high note with a third-round score of 379. Lauren Lostetter paced the Vikings with scores of 96, 88, 100.

From Coach Frederick:

It was an Honor and a Privilege coaching this Women’s Golf Team. They knew that they were the rock and foundation of what all future North Park Women’s Teams would look like. If every team going forward brings the same energy these young ladies brought each day, Viking Women’s Golf has a very bright future.

Golf can be a frustrating sport at times and there were certainly moments that I felt the team might be down or defeated but I was wrong every time. They continued to tell me how much they loved the game and had a thirst to get better.

Truly Blessed to restart the program with this group. The future is bright.

