Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted a 17-0 lead in their first meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs when they had a much healthier team.

Now at the end of the season, the Chiefs won’t hold anything back in their quest to capture the No.1 seed in the AFC.

That should be especially true on offense, where Kansas City ranks first in the NFL in both points and total yards per game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be putting the finishing touches on what could be an MVP season.

