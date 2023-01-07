Revisiting the First US Statistical Report about the Arts

With the start of each new year, it’s salutary not only to make new plans but also to practice humility and take encouragement from what has gone before. Those of us who aggregate and analyze quantitative data about the arts can embark on 2023 with the knowledge that, 90 years earlier, the first major statistical product of this thrillingly complex enterprise was delivered to the US government. Not only that—some of the observations in the report, although they may have seemed whimsical at the time, have now become fixtures of contemporary discourse about the arts and cultural sector.

The following text comes from a blog entry I posted originally on August 1, 2019, to the NEA website.

The systematic collection and analysis of federal statistics about the arts can be traced to the mid-1970s, when the National Endowment for the Arts established a research function. Among core measurements we routinely take are: the breadth and frequency of arts participation in the US; the numbers and types of artists and other cultural workers; and the size of arts and cultural industries and their impact on the nation’s economy. And yet, it’s humbling to learn that the first in-depth statistical report about the arts—one commissioned by the US government—predates this agency by more than three decades.

In 1929, the year of the stock market crash that precipitated the Great Depression, President Herbert Hoover tasked a Battalion of social scientists with producing a statistical Compendium that could help guide public policy decisions. Running to nearly 1,600 pages, the two-volume report is titled Recent Social Trends in the United States. It appeared in 1933, just before Hoover left office.

Tucked away in the report is a chapter called “The Arts in Social Life,” authored by Frederick Keppel, then president of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. In an accompanying monograph (248 pages!) Keppel claims his report chapter is “so far as I know, the first attempt to study the arts as a whole from the social as contrasted with the Aesthetic point of view.”

Both the report chapter and the monograph (co-authored with the journalist RL Duffus) are worth skimming by anyone interested in the history of Sociological research on the arts. The monograph is replete with statistical tables. Sample Headings include: “Imports of Art Goods into the United States,” “Numbers of Males and Females Engaged in Occupations Connected with the Arts,” “Annual Value of Manufacturers [of] Motion Picture Cameras and Projectors,” “Census of Books and Pamphlets Published in the United States,” and “Registrations of Art Schools and Architectural Schools Connected with the 50 Largest Colleges and Universities.”

The authors proved resourceful. They used qualitative data to good effect, but they also pulled figures from government agencies, and they sampled arts organizations, schools, and libraries, among others. The monograph concedes, however, that “the quantitative data in this field are admittedly incomplete and unsatisfactory. It is not easy to draw a hard and fast line between activities that come under the head of the arts and those that do not.” They add: “Hunting and fishing, for example, are arts only courtesy of a figure of speech. Yet an appreciation of outdoor life and natural scenery undoubtedly has an Aesthetic significance.” (Indeed, the National Endowment of the Arts’ Survey of Public Participation in the Arts contains a question-item about hunting and fishing as a leisure activity.)

A better formulation of this dilemma is expressed in the full report, where Keppel writes: “The Instinct to create beauty and the capacity to derive Pleasure from it are manifested in countless ways; and the arts are too closely interwoven with other elements in human life to be cut out for statistical presentation without risk of bleeding to death before our eyes.”

What follows is a mini-anthology of Quotes from Keppel’s report chapter. Comparisons with present-day Perceptions and orthodoxies are bound to be instructive—or, at any rate, amusing.