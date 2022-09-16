Reviewing ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Amazon Prime Video

1. The NFL streamed a regular-season game, and we all lived to tell about it.

There are two things to evaluate about Amazon Prime Video’s presentation of Thursday night’s Chargers-Chiefs matchup: the actual game telecast and the streaming experience.

In terms of the game presentation, it’s hard to have any complaints or criticism. Amazon Prime gave us the cookie-cutter pregame show that we see on every network filled with all the typical things you see during a pregame show. As with any pregame show filled with a slew of former players, you’re going to have personalities you like and ones you don’t. No harm, no foul.

The game telecast was superb thanks to the new Booth of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. After just one week, I have Herbstreit in the top three when it comes to NFL game analysts with Troy Aikman and Tony Romo. Herbstreit’s transition from college football Analyst to NFL Analyst was seamless. He was thorough in breaking down plays but was also concise. He didn’t talk just to talk, he didn’t offer a monologue after a three-yard run and because of that, his words carried weight.

