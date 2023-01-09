Reviewing the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 18 Fantasy football performances

Saturday’s season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs was one of the more disappointing games of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022-23 season.

For Fantasy football owners, the stars they’re used to seeing may not have put up big numbers, but as has been the case a few times this season, another stepped up.

Hunter Renfrow led the team in Fantasy points this week, something he hasn’t done since his Pro-Bowl campaign last season.

Here’s how he, the rest of the Raiders’ offense and kicker Daniel Carlson concluded their season on the Fantasy football leaderboards:

Jarrett Stidham

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham did not repeat the impressive performance he had in his first career start in Week 17.

The QB threw for 219 yards and a touchdown while also adding a pick in Saturday’s loss to Kansas City. Those numbers, along with his 50 rushing yards on the day, earned him just 13.76 PPR Fantasy points for his performance.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow showed glimpses of the receiver he was for Las Vegas last season in Week 18, finishing the contest with 63 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

He ended up with 19.3 PPR Fantasy points in the loss, his highest mark of the season.

Davante Adams

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams turned in a solid final outing of the season on Saturday, posting 73 yards on just five receptions.

Adams tallied 12.3 PPR Fantasy points on the day.

Josh Jacobs

Raiders Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs only tallied 45 rushing yards and 5 receiving yards on Saturday. They finished the contest with a mere seven PPR Fantasy points.

Darren Waller

Darren Waller recorded just 35 yards on two receptions in Week 18, good for just 5.5 PPR Fantasy points.

Daniel Carlson

Carlson made an extra point and two field goals in Saturday’s game. He was perfect in both categories, marking his fifth-straight game with a 100% field-goal percentage. They missed just one extra point attempt this season.

The Raiders kicker wound up with nine PPR Fantasy points in the finale.

