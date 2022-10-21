Reviewing the Cheboygan varsity girls golf season

And just like that, a couple of our Cheboygan area fall sports teams have finished their seasons.

One of those teams was the Cheboygan varsity girls golf team, which broke records – both as a team and individually – during the course of head Coach Sean McNeil’s first season in charge.

After a slow start to the campaign, the Chiefs really hit their stride and played their best golf at the end of the season. In fact, the Cheboygan team that competed at regionals – Katie Maybank, Ella Kosanke, Emily Clark, Emerson Eustice and Lilly Wright – Featured no Seniors on it, meaning they’ll all be back next year to potentially make a run at the state Finals .

But after what felt like a quick golf season, Let’s take a look back and review this Cheboygan team.

