Review: Playground Deserves a Swirlie

If you made a list of all sports that Desperately need to be translated into a video game, every pen in your house would run out of ink before you got to “tetherball.” The only virtue of tetherball as a pastime is that at least you’re getting some fresh air. Playground for the Wii excises even this, giving you the distinctly underwhelming experience of playing tetherball on your couch.

To be fair, tetherball isn’t the only game offered by Playground. You also have the option of playing dodgeball, slot-car racing, paper airplane, dart shootout, wallball, and “kicks,” which is a sort of soccer/volleyball hybrid. And, aside from some one-player minigames, that’s it. As collections of games go, it’s pretty scanty.

Presumably EA was looking to provide a title in the vein of Wii Sports, a small selection of simple, elegant games that are compelling not because of intricate gameplay, but because of the intuitive use of the Wii remote. (Playground is, in fact, one of the few titles out there that just use the remote and not the nunchuk.) Unfortunately, they got the simple, but not the elegant. One of the reasons, say, Wii Bowling is so remarkable is that it feels less like a video game and more like actual bowling. Kicks, on the other hand, is one of the stronger games in the title, but it doesn’t feel like volleyball or soccer or any other physical activity. It feels like a video game, and a pretty shallow video game at that.

There are a lot of party game titles for the Wii out there, and few of them are as limited in scope. To be fair, the game seems to be aimed more at kids than jaded adults, but if actual playgrounds were as humdrum as Playground, kids would be begging to be let back into class.

–Lore Sjoberg

__

WIRED__ “Kicks” might keep your attention for more than five minutes.

TIRED The rest of the games probably won’t.

Price/maker: $40, EA

Rating: