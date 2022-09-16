Review of Popular Casino Games Inspired by Basketball

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world, and basketball-themed games have become a big attraction in casinos as well. Basketball is a very fast-paced sport that requires quick reflexes, accuracy, and concentration. Even though there aren’t any actual balls used in casino games inspired by basketball you can play at 1 dollar deposit casino , they still require you to be aware of everything happening on the screen at all times. Here are a few casino games every basketball fan will love!

Basketball Star Slot – Microgaming

The Basketball Star slot is a 5 reel, 243 Payline game with a basketball theme. The symbols are all related to basketball, and the background music has an upbeat feel that fits well with this style of game.

The Wild symbol can appear across all reels except for reel 1. It will substitute for all other symbols Apart from Scatter and Bonus symbols which allows you to create more winning combinations on the reels.

When you get 3 or more Scatter Symbols anywhere on reels 2, 3, or 4 then you will trigger 10 free spins where all wins are multiplied by 2x, plus you have access to an additional mini-game where each time you land on a special icon during your free spin rounds will see one of your prizes doubled up!

Slam Dunk Slot – Vermantia

This game is a video slot machine with 5 reels and 9 paylines. You can play it for real money or for fun, as it has both a demo mode and an Unlimited demo version. The latter allows you to win the jackpot without any risk, while the former requires you to make a deposit. You can choose how much money you want to bet per spin, but keep in mind that the more money you put down, the higher your chances of winning will be (in addition to getting more winnings).

The goal of this game is simple: land three matching symbols on any active line combination while playing the two bonus round features: Slam Dunk and Double Up. If this happens before any other win combination appears on reels 2-5, then players will receive up to 5 times their total bet amount!

Streetball Star Slot – Woohoo

Streetball Star Slot – Woohoo is one of the most popular online slots inspired by basketball. The game has 5 reels and 243 paylines. You will also be offered a free spin bonus round where you can win an additional 15 free spins or trigger the extended wild feature!

The gameplay video shows how simple it is to play this slot: click Spin to start playing, then select your number of coins in the Bet box and press Bet 1 or Bet Max to place your wager. As soon as the reels start spinning, they will stop on random numbers until they show three identical numbers side by side (this is called a winning combination). If this happens, then you’ve won some money!

Basketball – Evoplay Entertainment

The game emulates the backboard of a basketball court, so you will see 5 reels spinning as if they are on that board. There is also great animation when you win big, as your winning symbols will fly off into the air.

The game’s wild symbol is the Basketball icon that can replace all other icons except for scatter and bonus symbols to help complete winning combinations on the reels. You can get up to nine free spins with this wild symbol appearing on all five reels during each spin, and any Prize winnings from these free spins are multiplied by three!

There is also a basketball toss feature where you can choose between two different types of throws: underhand or overhand – each one has its own multiplier attached to it, so make sure to pick carefully!

Basketball Pro – Caleta Gaming

Basketball Pro is a video slot machine game inspired by basketball. This game has 5 reels and 243 paylines. It can be played on mobile devices and desktop computers, but it’s best if you play it on a tablet or phone.

The gameplay is straightforward: you need to place your bets on the number of lines you want to wager on (it can range from 1-30), then spin the reels with your mouse or touch screen. The game features a wild symbol that doubles all winning combinations while also replacing all other symbols except for scatters in winning combinations.

Money Shot Slot – WSG Gaming

Money Shot is a slot game designed and developed by WSG Gaming. The game comes with a free spins bonus feature, wild symbols, scatter symbols, bonus games, and progressive jackpots. It is a 5-reel slot with 20 paylines.

Money Shot has low volatility, which makes it very popular among casual players as well as high rollers. It also has a high return to player (RTP) rate of 96%, which makes it one of the highest-paying Slots in the market today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, basketball is a fun game to watch and play. Basketball-themed casino games are also a great way to enjoy this sport at home. Whether you’re an NBA fan or just want to try your luck with some exciting new games, we hope our review has given you some insight into what it’s like to play these games yourself!