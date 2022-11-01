Review: Christine Sinclair Chronicles the rise of Canada Women’s soccer in “Playing the Long Game”

Fresh off her third NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns, Canadian soccer Legend and all-time leading international goal-scorer Christine Sinclair’s first book, Playing the Long GameReleases on Tuesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive received an advance copy for review.

Billed as a memoir, the book is Quintessential Sinclair. As she admits in a short foreword prior to the first chapter, talking about herself isn’t something Sinclair, 39, enjoys. But even if it’s short on personal details, Playing the Long Game is a pure reflection of Sinclair’s personality: mindful, focused, and obsessed with the process. Sinclair wrote the book with Canadian journalist Stephen Brunt.

The narrative of the memoir is built around Sinclair’s time with the Canada Women’s national team. Through her eyes, the Reader experiences the joys, pains and quirks of Canada’s rise on the international stage, culminating with a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in August, 2021. The details of Sinclair’s international goal-scoring record are mentioned briefly, while the elation of Canada’s gold medal win is described at length.

Very intentionally, Sinclair’s story also serves as a window into the inequity Women’s soccer players have faced — and continue to fight against — and it plainly illustrates the Uphill battle women have endured throughout her more than two decades as a professional player. Sinclair is no stranger to controversy and cultural issues that go beyond those currently facing the Thorns (which are not mentioned).

Through the years, Sinclair and her Canadian teammates’ success (and general happiness, it seems) was heavily dependent on who served as their head coach. Under Coach Carolina Morace, Sinclair writes, players were called fat, forced to do pushups by the pool, and had their weights monitored and their rooms raided for candy. But under Coach John Herdman, Sinclair writes, players rediscovered their love of the game and it translated to greater on-field success.

Sinclair’s time at the University of Portland was a formative experience, as she fondly describes it. And her relationship with and admiration for Pilots Coach Clive Charles — who died of prostate cancer in 2003 — is among the most emotionally resonant passages in the book. The losses of Sinclair’s father, Bill, to cancer in 2016 and her mother, Sandra, to multiple sclerosis in 2022 were also obstacles that Sinclair had to overcome.

There are plenty of familiar names mentioned repeatedly over the years: Rhian Wilkinson, Karina LeBlanc, Becky Sauerbrunn, Nadine Angerer and Janine Beckie, among them. Sinclair’s love of Portland is evident throughout.

Sinclair’s matter-of-fact sense of humor jumps off the page, too. She Revels in recently being called an “old hag” by an opposing player during a heated moment on the pitch, and she looks back with regret — but a still-burning competitive fire — for calling an official “f***ing horrible” in the tunnel after a loss in the Olympics.

Sinclair, focused as she is on telling the story of the team’s rise on the pitch, does not shy away from criticizing the Canadian Soccer Association for its failure to properly support and grow the Women’s game. Olympic gold came Canada’s way not because of all that is right with her sport, but in spite of what Sinclair believes is wrong. She spends the entire final chapter of the book systematically explaining her position.

Playing the Long Game is an essential read for fans of Canada Women’s soccer seeking further Insights from the perspective of its standard-bearer. It’s a look into the past and a peek behind the curtain of a private professional athlete, offering a unique approach to a memoir for someone who never thought she’d write one.

Readers can order Playing the Long Game through Powell’s, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere books are sold. It is distributed through Random House Canada.

