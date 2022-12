Review and possible Renewal of Currie Golf Course management services and Ashman/Rodd corridor planning are on Monday’s Midland City Council agenda

Contract Renewal with Indigo Sports for management of Currie Golf Course and Ashman and Rodd Streets corridor planning are among the items on the agenda for Monday, Dec. 19 Midland City Council meeting at City Hall.

The meeting will begin at 7 pm in the council chambers.

Assistant City Manager Dave Keenan will present a review of the management of the 2022 Currie Golf Course season by Indigo Sports, and later in the meeting, Keenan will present a resolution to the City Council for a contract renewal with Indigo Sports. In addition to the Ashman and Rodd corridor planning resolution, the City Council will hear a resolution for a tentative preliminary plat for a proposed 25-lot single-family residential subdivision known as Hawk’s Nest II, west of Dublin Avenue and south of North Saginaw Road . Both of those resolutions will be presented by Director of Planning and Community Development Jacob Kain. The consent agenda for Monday’s meeting includes approval of the minutes from the Dec. 5 regular council meeting and from a Dec. 14 special council meeting to consider the continuation of a periodic personnel employment evaluation of City Attorney Jim Branson; the purchase of a light duty Utility truck for the city landfill; and the scheduling of five public hearings. Prior to Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the City Council and the Midland Parks and Recreation Commission will review park fee changes in a special meeting at 6 pm Monday marks the final regularly scheduled City Council meeting of 2022. Jan. 9, 2023 is the next meeting.