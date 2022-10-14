Revere Partners Appoints Renowned Experts to Help Reach Fund Goal







Revere Partners, the first and only independent venture capital fund focused exclusively on oral health, has announced its world-renowned venture team, including American Dental Association’s (ADA) former Executive Director, Dr. Kathy O’Loughlin, and dental technology pioneer Dr. Edward Zuckerberg (father to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg).

The 75-person organization is comprised of a leadership team that is changing the landscape of dental and systemic health Ventures by driving innovation into the market while also diversifying offerings to investors, and also joined by high-profile Partners and Associates from the likes of Heartland Dental, Walmart, and 1800Dentist.

Revere Partners is led by Managing Partner Dr. Jeremy Krell, a highly experienced investor, entrepreneur and dentist, as well as Chief Financial Officer David Arena, who is an experienced investor, technologist, and finance professional.

Revere Partners identifies opportunities for investors and provides capital for cutting-edge innovations in the oral health and systemic health sectors. Revere Partners is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing dental industry, which is projected to surpass $230 billion in total revenues by 2023.

“We are fortunate to work with venture partners who bring exceptional expertise into our investment strategy in every sector of oral and systemic health,” said Dr. Jeremy Krell. “Their skills allow us to pinpoint promising opportunities for investors, raise capital for startups, and identify significant and much-needed Innovations in oral health in an accelerated time frame.”

Revere Partners’ expert investment team includes the following venture partners:

Dr. Kathy O’Loughlin, a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare, nonprofit and education sectors who previously served as executive director of the American Dental Association and CEO for Delta Dental of Massachusetts.

a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare, nonprofit and education sectors who previously served as executive director of the American Dental Association and CEO for Delta Dental of Massachusetts. Dr. Edward J. Zuckerberg, a renowned dental technology pioneer and practicing dentist for over 40 years, as well as serial investor, advisor, entrepreneur and lecturer on technology integration, social media marketing and online Reputation management for dentists.

a renowned dental technology pioneer and practicing dentist for over 40 years, as well as serial investor, advisor, entrepreneur and lecturer on technology integration, social media marketing and online Reputation management for dentists. Jane Levy, dental industry and financial services leader who sits on the board of CareCru, the dental patient engagement platform, and co-CEO at Plan Forward, the dental membership plan software, and including exits in dental such as Jarvis Analytics, which was acquired by Henry Schein One.

dental industry and financial services leader who sits on the board of CareCru, the dental patient engagement platform, and co-CEO at Plan Forward, the dental membership plan software, and including exits in dental such as Jarvis Analytics, which was acquired by Henry Schein One. Dr. Yan Kalika, DMD, MS, an expert in Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics, who served as Consultant to Align Technology (creator of Invisalign) and is an owner/Chief Clinical Officer at Image Orthodontics. He also serves on the board of several Silicon Valley-based companies in the fields of medical devices, telemedicine and digital healthcare.

“This group’s deep expertise in both the dental and startup investing spaces makes it the perfect team to lead the first and only venture capital fund in the dental technology sector,” said Dr. Kathy O’Loughlin. “Early-stage dental startups are poised for strong growth in the coming years, and Dr. Krell and Revere Partners are opening doors to lead that expansion.”

With Krell and Arena, the Revere Partners management team also features a diverse mix of oral health and investment experts, including Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Eric Pulver, who has spent more than 30 years in private practice and academics, and Chief Science Officer Dominik Lysek , PhD, who established the first biomimetic technology to treat dental cavities and enable guided enamel remineralisation therapy.

Revere Partners has also tapped an influential team of Associates that span the entire dental industry. The Associates help source deals, diligence deals, support deals post investment and work on fund administration. This not only helps Revere Partners find a high volume of deals to evaluate, but also to holistically evaluate deals and liaise between the startup and industry, ultimately helping expedite exit opportunities.

Some key team members, from Partners to Associates, include:

Pat Bauer President and CEO of Heartland Dental, the nation’s largest Dental Support Organization.

President and CEO of Heartland Dental, the nation’s largest Dental Support Organization. Mitch Olan former CEO and Executive Chairman of Dental Care Alliance, one of the largest DSOs in the country, and founding member of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), and board member.

former CEO and Executive Chairman of Dental Care Alliance, one of the largest DSOs in the country, and founding member of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), and board member. Doug Brown founding member and past President of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) and former CEO/Vice Chairman of Affordable Care, LLC.

founding member and past President of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) and former CEO/Vice Chairman of Affordable Care, LLC. Matt Ornstein CEO of the Ornstein-Schuler Companies and owner of Oak Dental Partners, one of the nation’s largest DSOs.

CEO of the Ornstein-Schuler Companies and owner of Oak Dental Partners, one of the nation’s largest DSOs. Matt Beckmann , founder of Ascent Consultants, a business advisory and coaching firm. He was Chief of Staff to the Missouri State Auditor, and Vice President and General Counsel for Trident Steel, one of the largest, independent energy steel distributors in North America.

, founder of Ascent Consultants, a business advisory and coaching firm. He was Chief of Staff to the Missouri State Auditor, and Vice President and General Counsel for Trident Steel, one of the largest, independent energy steel distributors in North America. Dr. David R. Boschken internationally renowned orthodontist, investor, speaker and advisor across a wide variety of spaces.

internationally renowned orthodontist, investor, speaker and advisor across a wide variety of spaces. Dr. Glenn Krieger noted orthodontist, podcaster and founder of Orthopreneurs.

noted orthodontist, podcaster and founder of Orthopreneurs. Dr. Doug Shaw nationally known orthodontist and Orthopreneurs partner.

nationally known orthodontist and Orthopreneurs partner. Dr. Roshan Parikh President and CEO of DNTL Bar, former Head of Dentistry for Walmart US, founder of consulting firm DSO Strategy, and co-founder of Lakeshore Dental Partners.

President and CEO of DNTL Bar, former Head of Dentistry for Walmart US, founder of consulting firm DSO Strategy, and co-founder of Lakeshore Dental Partners. Fred JoyalElite Executive Coach and nationally recognized speaker, former Co-Founder of 1800Dentist, author of two bestselling books on dental marketing, and serves as Advisor to several dental companies.

“Revere Partners is truly unique, given its solely focused on serving the needs of the dental Ecosystem as well as strategic investors that see opportunity in this rapidly growing sector,” said Pat Bauer, President and CEO of Heartland Dental. “As a truly open fund, the growth potential and ability to make necessary change and impact in the oral health industry is limitless.”

While the dental sector remains ripe for disruption, it has not seen the influx of investment capital that many other industries, including similar healthcare industries, have seen in recent years. By compiling data from more than 700 transactions and creating the largest database of its kind, Revere Partners found 5.2X Returns in 4.8 years on average across oral health startups.

Revere Partners already has significant Assets Under Management (AUM), has grown its portfolio to 24 high-performing investments, has had one successful exit, and is continuing to raise funds targeting $200 million AUM. Since its inception in 2021, Revere Partners has achieved a Gross IRR of 31.7%*. In comparison to all Series A companies in the first half of 2022, the fund outperformed the market by +52.01%.

To learn more about Revere Partners, visit reverepartnersvc.com. The fund can be contacted directly at [email protected] and the investment application link can be accessed here.

*IRR is calculated internally using company fundamentals and accepted valuation techniques.

*IRR is calculated using an average and accepted valuation techniques and not a guarantee of future performance.

About Revere Partners

Revere Partners is the first venture capital fund exclusively focused on oral health, identifying opportunities for investors and providing capital for cutting-edge innovations in the oral and systemic health sectors. Revere Partners’ Inaugural fund has a flexible and unique structure with continuously open fundraising that enables startups to connect with unrivaled industry resources and growth opportunities.

Founded by Dr. Jeremy Krell and David Arena, Revere Partners Fosters strategic partnerships that improve care delivery as well as patient and provider experiences – maximizing value for investors. Revere Partners is committed to inclusive partnerships with underserved businesses in the healthcare sector, including but not limited to, women-, minority and LBGTQ+-owned enterprises.

To learn more visit www.reverepartnersvc.com or on LinkedIn.