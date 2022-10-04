Revenge, oh Sweep Revenge for Bethel volleyball team – Times-Herald

The Jesse Bethel High School girls volleyball team was pretty busy on Monday night. The Jaguars had things to do, people to meet, places to go and dinner to eat.

So the Jaguars made quick work of Hercules at home, winning in three sets to break a three-match losing streak. Bethel is now 5-6 and 2-6 in the Tri-County Athletic League.

The Jaguars played an aggressive game, battering the Titans with heavy swings from the middle and outside hitters and pressuring their opponents with unexpected tips and deep pushes to empty space.

In the first set, the Jaguars trailed for most of the set before clutching the 27-25 win. The Jaguars missed a handful of dropped balls and shanked some more. Team Captain Vanya Paopao said the team was still shaking their nerves off. Head Coach Valencia Puu agreed.

“We were still up but we weren’t satisfied with the Mistakes we were making in the first set,” said Puu.

In the second set, the Jaguars came back to Redeem themselves. They had an early lead and began to swing harder with fewer dropped balls. The Jaguars had great coordination, won hard-fought points, and played more balls off the net to secure the second set, 25-15.

In the third set, the Bethel offense and defense worked like a well-oiled machine, winning 25-19.

Paopao led the team in both offense and defense with nine kills, and 11 digs. Libero Tayler Enriquez also played well with 15 digs.

“We were on a losing streak but we really wanted to get this win,” said Paopao. “The key to this decision was teamwork and communication.”

The Jaguars expected their sweet revenge since the last away loss to the Titans. That match went to five sets and that loss had Valencia looking forward to this one.

However, there’s no time to celebrate with upcoming matches for the Jaguars.

“We can’t be satisfied with this,” said Valencia “We have to be sure to beat St. Pats and St. Mary’s on Wednesday and Thursday this week.”