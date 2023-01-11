Revealed: How Arsenal’s new Emirates Stadium will look

The new designs that will adorn the Gunners’ north London home have finally been unveiled…

The wait is finally over.

After months of planning and several workshops with fans to get their views, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium will soon have a brand new look.

Eight new designs will adorn the outside of the club’s north London home, with the artwork officially unveiled at a launch event on Wednesday night.

“This has been a fantastic project enabled by so many of the Arsenal family here in Islington and across the world,” said Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham.

“We started with a blank canvas with the hope of capturing and expressing our rich history, our values ​​of community and progress and reflect what Arsenal stands for in 2023 and beyond.

“The project has brought together our supporters, community, Legends and staff as one. It’s a real celebration of the Arsenal community, designed for and by the Arsenal family.”

The project began in April last year and included a wide range of Arsenal supporters who took part in workshops alongside Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, critically acclaimed artist Reuben Dangoor, and graphic designer David Rudnick.

Together, they have created eight pieces of art that the club hopes will shine a light on its heritage, its culture and the community it now represents in 2023.

Below, GOAL talks you through the designs and the stories behind them…