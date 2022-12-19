Revealed: Full lineup of workshops by top authors at Dubai’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Fans of the Horror genre can join a session from award-winning Catriona Ward, whose work was earmarked by US author Stephen King as “authentically terrifying”, on how to haunt the text and hone the horror, while the comic-loving community can join Nathan Pyle’s Gathering is a web comic.

Those looking to learn more about writing their own novels should head for sessions by Jo Browning Wroe on the art of compelling storytelling, while Greg and Kate Mosse will lead a workshop on writing dialogue.

Luigi and Alison Bonomi will take attendees on an educational journey of how to pitch a novel once it’s written, while Felicity Blunt will explain how to secure an agent.

Sessions on writing in Arabic will be led by Dr Rana Dajani and Haji Jabir on how to write your first book, and Hend Saeed on “writing with the senses”.

Maitha Al Khayat will introduce how to tell stories through images, Kajo Baldisimo will lead an illustration workshop, while Flavia Z. Drago will discuss Mexican Folk Art with an audience eager to learn more about Cartinas, Bruhas, and Fantasmas.

“Our exciting and diverse line up of workshops are always eagerly awaited by the vibrant community of Writers in the UAE who want to hone their writing and illustration skills and this year we go beyond that with sessions on the Metaverse and podcasts,” said Isobel Abulhoul , OBE, CEO, and trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, which organizes the Festival.

“The chance to be in the same room and learn from top authors and experts is invaluable, so we keep spaces limited to ensure that those lucky enough to take part really benefit from the experience. This year will be no exception, and we expect the workshops to sell out quickly.”

Further details about the masterclasses can be seen on the website of Emirates LitFest.