Return to full strength expected for CU Buffs men’s basketball at Stanford – BuffZone

Colorado guard Julian Hammond III is one of several bench players who have given the Buffs a spark this season. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Often the start of the Weekly rotation of Pac-12 Conference games signals the start of tightened minutes across the rotation.

That may not be the case this season for the Colorado men’s basketball team.

With the first two-game trip within league play around the corner, the Buffs will be back at full strength when they visit Stanford on Thursday night (9 pm MT, ESPNU).

Back at work following a short holiday respite, head Coach Tad Boyle on Tuesday said forwards Luke O’Brien and Lawson Lovering are ready to return to the rotation.

“They’re back,” Boyle said, “they’re ready to go.”

O’Brien missed the past two games due to an injury while the 7-foot-1 Lovering missed the final pre-holiday contest, an 86-78 win against Southern Utah, due to an elbow injury. O’Brien had posted the first back-to-back double-digit scoring games of his career — 10 points against Colorado State, 11 against Northern Alabama — before getting sidelined.

With a full complement of players at Boyle’s disposal, Buffs fans can once again expect to see plenty of players on the floor. Boyle has played all 10 rotation players in every game this season in which all 10 were available, the exceptions being J’Vonne Hadley’s two-game injury absence against Texas A&M and Boise State, and the past two games when O’Brien and/or Lovering were sidelined.

