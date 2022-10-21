Return of Jada Boyd ‘vital’ for Pack Women’s basketball

In a year of offseason change for the NC State Women’s basketball team, the Wolfpack’s roster was nearly dealt an unexpected big blow.

For a period of time, it seemed that Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd would not be returning to the program despite having eligibility remaining. For the Pack, which had to replace Elissa Cunane, Kayla Jones, Kai Crutchfield and Raina Perez, the loss of Boyd would have greatly changed expectations heading into a new season.

But Boyd, the former ACC Sixth Player of the Year, decided to return to NC State for another year. And that decision was a huge one for the Wolfpack and head Coach Wes Moore, who got back one of the most dynamic Playmakers and best forwards in the ACC.

“She was going through some personal stuff and trying to make some decisions,” Moore said. “It went down to the wire kind of, but I definitely did a lot of praying. I tell people here recently that when I hit a bad golf shot, which I do often, I say to myself ‘it’s ok. Jada is back. You’ll be alright. Settled down.’ It’s great to have her back, and she’s looking pretty good.”

That relief from Moore is warranted, as Boyd has proven throughout her collegiate career just how good she is. She averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore, and she’s had 32 double-digit scoring games at NC State despite coming off the bench her entire career.

But now with Jones gone, there’s a starting spot open for Boyd, and she’s got a chance to really establish herself as one of the ACC’s best.

“It’s very vital that she’s coming back,” said Diamond Johnson. “JB is probably one of the top five forwards I’ve ever played with. She’s super tough, super aggressive. She can rebound the ball. She can score. She can literally do everything. She can play outside on the perimeter. She spaces the floor, as well.”

The Wolfpack is certainly in a restocking year with a strong class having departed the program, but the pieces are definitely still there for the Pack to challenge for a fourth straight ACC title. In the backcourt it’s Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner, and in the frontcourt it will be Boyd anchoring a group that has some strong returners and a couple key newcomers.

But even with the transfers, Mimi Collins and River Baldwin, coming in, getting Boyd back was a necessity for this Wolfpack roster.

“It would’ve been a challenge,” Moore said. “Now you get back a player who has been sixth player of the year in the ACC and has the ability to really go off. You’re living right.”

Boyd is back. Moore, and the rest of the Wolfpack nation, can breathe easy. And now as NC State gets closer and closer to the start of a new campaign, its roster bolstered by a slew of Returners ready for their moment in the Spotlight has a chance to be really good.