Retro Goal Scores New ‘Global Championship Mode’ In Free Update

Just as the World Cup really starts Hotting up, New Star Games has announced that its arcade-inspired football sim, Retro Goal, will be following suit.

The studio has announced that a new tournament-based game mode will be kicking off in Retro Goal from today (13th December). What’s more, this expansion is absolutely free! Much like the World Cup itself, this new ‘Global Championship’ mode is precisely what it says on the tin as you will be taking control of one of 32 different national teams in an attempt to take them all the way to the trophy.

The Global Championship mode kicked off on the game’s mobile version earlier this week and has since been waiting for the all-clear flag from Nintendo. Now it has come to Switch and we can finally discover what an international competition would look like with England going just a little bit further…

Surprise! The FREE “Global Championship” update for Retro Goal should be available now on mobile exclusively for those who already have the Unlimited version of the game. The switch update will be available as soon as it clears Nintendo testing. A big thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/K6hprOHDZh— New Star Games (@newstargames) December 6, 2022

There’s a new batch of Achievements in the update to boot, so there’s no Escape from the football mania until you have taken all teams to the very top. We had a great time with the base game (scoring it 8/10 in our review) so we are excited to see what this new formation brings.