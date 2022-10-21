Retired UGA English Professor receives Lindberg literature award | Arts & Culture

It’s Oct. 11, University of Georgia alum and former professor, Hugh Ruppersburg, class of 1972, received the Stanley W. Lindberg Award for “profound contribution to Georgia’s rich literary history.”

The award was presented by the Stanley W. Lindberg Award Foundation Board of Directors and the Friends of Georgia Libraries and was hosted at the Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Libraries Building at the University of Georgia.

The award was named for Stanley Lindberg, who was the editor of the Georgia Review from 1977-2000 and the first person to receive the Georgia Governor’s Award in the Humanities in 1986.

“It means a great deal to me to be receiving an award in [Lindberg’s] name. I am indebted to him,” Ruppersburg said when handed the award by board director Stephen Corey.

The award began in 1999 with Winner Pat Conroy, Georgia Writers Hall of Fame inductee and internationally acknowledged author, and was given out biannually until 2007. Previous winners include Marion Montgomery in 2001, Bettie Sellers in 2003, Tina McElroy Ansa in 2005 and Terry Kay in 2007.

“The people who received it before me were very distinguished names and I was pleased that I was receiving an award that they received before me,” Ruppersburg said in his remarks.

The award ceremony began with a special tribute by board director and member of FOGL, Dan Aldridge Jr., to the late Terry Kay who was the last to receive the award in 2007. In 2020, Kay reached out to FOGL requesting the award begin again .

“It was Terry that wanted to see this event start back up again,” Aldridge said. “Without his vision and enthusiasm and dogged determination, tonight’s event never would have happened.” Ruppersburg was the first to win the award following its revival.

Ruppersburg won the award for his work as the editor of the three anthologies of Georgia literature, “Georgia Voices: Fiction,” “Georgia Voices: Nonfiction” and “Georgia Voices: Poetry,” as well as many other works containing Essays on notable Georgia writers.

“I grew up knowing about certain Writers from Georgia like Flannery O’Connor, Erskine Caldwell and certainly Alice Walker … but as I went through my education I learned about other Writers [and] read their work,” Ruppersburg said. “My mother, in fact, was the first person who said ‘you should pay attention to Georgia writers.’ That made an impression.”

When going through the process of creating the Georgia literature anthologies, Ruppersburg focused on representing the state of Georgia as a whole.

He said he chose a “selection of work…that was representative of the diversity of the state in terms of gender, race and other elements.” Ruppersburg said he wanted a “wide overview of the kind of writing that had been done in this state since its founding as a colony.”

Ruppersburg noted the importance of the press and reflected on his time spent working alongside the UGA Press, UGA Libraries and the New Georgia Encyclopedia. He then turned the focus of his address to the importance of libraries in the education of future generations.

“It is important that we do all we can to support and defend the work that libraries and librarians do,” Ruppersburg said.

“From the first time I entered a College Park Georgia public library as a child, libraries, for me, have been free and unfettered places of discovery. I learned about my state, nation, its history, science, the universe and myself,” Ruppersburg said. “…We need to make sure that everyone, especially young readers, continues to have free access to what they offer.”