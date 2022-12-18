Retired Soccer Pro Scores Big with Solar Startup, Generates $30 Million in First Year

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Jaiden Waggoner is a young, successful entrepreneur and soccer player. He graduated from Utah Valley University in 2019 and shortly thereafter signed his first professional soccer contract with the Las Vegas Lights.

But Waggoner’s ambitions extend far beyond the soccer field. In 2020, he helped start and became the CEO of Swift Energy, a solar company that saw an impressive $30 million in revenue in its first year.

Waggoner’s success doesn’t stop there. He is also an Investor in a variety of industries, including residential and commercial real estate, start-up companies, and private equity funds. His diverse portfolio has helped him become a Millionaire by the age of 25.

Waggoner’s Dedication to both his Athletic and business Pursuits has made him a role model for young entrepreneurs everywhere. His hard work and determination have paid off, and he serves as an inspiration for those looking to follow in his footsteps.