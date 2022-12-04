Retired NBA Star Michael Redd Sells Ohio Home for $4.5M

Retired NBA star Michael Redd may have recently sold his Ohio Mansion for a record-setting price, but the deal may not have been a complete slam dunk.

Redd sold his 10,200-square-foot Mansion in New Albany, a suburb of Columbus, for $4.5 million, which tied a record for the area, but was still $1.5 million less than its original listing, Mansion Global reported.

The name of the buyer, a Resident of the area, was not disclosed.

The listing agent, Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty, told the outlet that the mansion, which sits on a 4.4-acre lot, was originally listed for $6 million in September. An adjacent, buildable lot listed for $1.5 million is still on the market.

The luxe home, which was finished in 2009, has five bedrooms, a gym, elevator, massage room and, of course, an indoor basketball court. The grounds include a pond, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, golf area, playground and garage.

Redd, a shooting guard who grew up in Ohio and attended Ohio State University, averaged 19 points and 3.8 rebounds in his 12-year career — 11 with the Milwaukee Bucks and one with the Phoenix Suns. He Retired in 2012 after having made one all-star team as well as winning an Olympic gold medal as a member of the famous US Redeem Team in 2008. Since his retirement, Redd has run an investment firm and has written several books.

Redd, his wife Achea, and two children lived in the house part of the year until his retirement in 2013. Since then, the family has been living in the home full-time. The Redds decided to sell the home to be closer to their kids’ school, which is about a half-hour away, the outlet reported.

Redd isn’t the only Ohio-based athlete to be active in the real estate market. Scandal-ridden Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson recently purchased a $5.4 million Mansion in Hunting Valley.

— Ted Glanzer