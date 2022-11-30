Retired NBA Player Michael Redd Ties Local Record with Sale of Ohio Home

Be the first to know about the biggest and best luxury home sales and listings by signing up for our Mansion Deals email alert.

Retired NBA player Michael Redd has sold his Ohio home—which has a basketball court, of course—for $4.5 million, according to the local MLS.

The five-bedroom, roughly 10,200-square-foot home is located in New Albany, an affluent suburb of Columbus, said listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty, who listed the property for $6 million in September. The property is tied with an October deal in Dublin as the most expensive home sale recorded in the Columbus area, according to Mr. Hinson.

Michael Redd in 2021.

Photo:



USA TODAY NETWORK





While he declined to identify the buyer, Mr. Hinson said the buyer is local to the Columbus area.

Mr. Redd’s property fetched a high price in part because of its oversize, roughly 4.4-acre lot with access to a private pond, said Mr. Hinson, adding that there were multiple potential buyers interested in the property.

Mr. Redd grew up in Columbus and played basketball for Ohio State before the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in 2000. Planning to return to his home city after his basketball career, he purchased the land for the house in the early 2000s, he said. Mr. Redd and his wife, Achea Redd, married in 2006, and the house was completed around 2009, said Mr. Redd, who declined to disclose the cost of construction.

The Redds lived in the house part-time until Mr. Redd retired from the NBA in 2013, said Ms. Redd. Since then they have lived there full time with their two children, hosting numerous parties and charitable events at the home, said Mr. Redd.

The home’s indoor basketball court has two R’s on the floor for Redd, with Mr. Redd’s old jerseys displayed on the walls. The house also has a home gym, an elevator and a massage room, said Mr. Hinson.

The indoor basketball court has two R’s on the floor for Redd. The roughly 4.4-acre lot also has a garage. Daniel Feldkamp (3)

The grounds contain a pool, an outdoor kitchen and a garage, Mr. Hinson said. There is also a golf area and a playground. Mr. Redd said he enjoyed fishing in the Pond with his teenage son.

“For me, after having an arduous, long season, I wanted to come home and relax, like in a resort,” said Mr. Redd. “That was the theme of the house when I built it—a place to escape, with amenities to heal from the season.”

The Redds decided to sell because they want to be closer to their children’s school, about a 30-minute drive north, said Ms. Redd. They have also listed a buildable adjacent lot for $1.5 million, which has not yet been sold, said Mr. Hinson.

A double-height fireplace in the great room. Daniel Feldkamp The home has five bedrooms. Daniel Feldkamp A bathroom. Daniel Feldkamp An outdoor seating area with a fire feature. Daniel Feldkamp

Mr. Redd played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2000 to 2011 and briefly played for the Phoenix Suns before retiring in 2013. He won an Olympic gold medal in 2008 as a member of the US men’s basketball team. Now, Mr. Redd runs 22 Ventures, an investment firm specializing in small businesses. Ms. Redd is the author of several books about mental health.

Recent tech-industry development in New Albany has increased demand for homes there, said Mr. Hinson. Homes in New Albany sold for a median $608,210 in October, up 14.6% from the same time last year, according to real-estate brokerage Redfin.

Write to Sarah Paynter at [email protected]