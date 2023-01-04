Retired Florida Times-Union president. PGA golf advocate dies at 93

Family and friends are remembering John Andrew Tucker III, former Florida Publishing Company president, as “a good man” and Civic leader whose passion for golf was instrumental in the PGA Tour returning to the Jacksonville area.

Mr. Tucker, 93, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully Dec. 30 in hospice care with his family at his bedside, his son-in-law, Rufus Dowell, told the Times-Union.

Visitation will be 4:30 to 6:30 pm Friday, Jan. 6, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel & Oaklawn Cemetery. The Funeral will be at 11 am Monday, Jan. 9 at Assumption Catholic Church, they said.

Mr. Tucker served as general manager then president of Florida Publishing Company, which included the Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville Journal and St. Augustine Record, from 1964 until retiring on Jan. 1, 1983, when Morris Communications bought the company.

