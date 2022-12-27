Retail Theft at Walgreens on Golf Road in Arlington Heights – Cardinal News
Arlington Heights police received a report about 5:21 PM Tuesday December 13, 2022 of a Theft at Walgreens, 3 East Golf Road Arlington Heights, IL. Police received a report that unknown offenders stole headphones from the store.
Employee reported two subjects each took one pair of Muze by Vivitar Bluetooth Headphones valued at $50.00 and one pair of Altec Lansing Nanophones valued at $15.00 and left without paying.
The first subject is described as a black male, wearing a blue jacket with green sleeves, black pants and black shoes.
The second subject is described as a black male, wearing a gray
sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.
The crime is reported to have occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM.
