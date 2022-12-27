Retail Theft at Walgreens on Golf Road in Arlington Heights – Cardinal News





Arlington Heights police received a report about 5:21 PM Tuesday December 13, 2022 of a Theft at Walgreens, 3 East Golf Road Arlington Heights, IL. Police received a report that unknown offenders stole headphones from the store.

Employee reported two subjects each took one pair of Muze by Vivitar Bluetooth Headphones valued at $50.00 and one pair of Altec Lansing Nanophones valued at $15.00 and left without paying.

The first subject is described as a black male, wearing a blue jacket with green sleeves, black pants and black shoes.

The second subject is described as a black male, wearing a gray

sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

The crime is reported to have occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP of neighborhood of the incident near 3 East Golf Road Arlington Heights, IL …

More Cardinal news Tuesday December 13, 2022 …

More Cardinal news Tuesday December 27, 2022 …

MAP INFO BELOW ADS …



^^ MOBILE? USE VOICE MIC ^^

facebook …

GET ALERTS is Facebook.com/ArlingtonCardinal

GET ALERTS is Facebook.com/CardinalEmergencies

GET ALERTS is Facebook.com/ArlingtonHeightsCrime

Please ‘LIKE’ the ‘Arlington Heights Crime Page. See all of The Cardinal Facebook fan pages at Arlingtoncardinal.com/about/facebook …



Help fund The Cardinal Arlingtoncardinal.com/sponsor

Arlingtoncardinal.com/dashcam …

Arlingtoncardinal.com/weather … …

Arlingtoncardinal.com/radar …

THANKS FOR READING CARDINAL NEWS