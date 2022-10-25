Resurrection Christian’s Summers had phenomenal freshman campaign – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Resurrection Christian freshman Clint Summers approached the 18th green at this year’s Class 3A state golf tournament at Pinehurst Country Club earlier this month and immediately felt the pressure building.

After leading the tournament following the first day, he had dropped to second place and would eventually finish in that spot, but his attention was more on how the finish to his round would affect his team’s standing.

A birdie putt would force a playoff for the team title with Vail Mountain. A par would ensure the Cougars a second-place finish.

“There was pressure,” Summers said. “I knew that was going to be a thing coming into the second day. I kind of just tried to keep it calm and just follow my steps that I took on the first day, just fire at pins.”

But long before Summers made that walk to the 18th green at Pinehurst and felt that pressure, he fell in love with the game of golf at a very young age.

The journey to those final putts at his first state tournament began when Summers was 3 years old.

“I first picked it up from my dad,” Summers said. “I always watched him play golf and I always kind of wanted to be like him. It was just so hard. You can never be perfect. I’m always striving to be better. Potential is Unlimited in golf.”

Summers got his first set of clubs when he was 3. He played in his first tournament when he was 7. The more tournaments he played in, the more he realized how much he liked it and decided it was what he wanted to do.

Resurrection Christian Coach Rick Meis knew Summers was something special and that he was going to be great at the high school level.

“I got to know Clint because we used the same practice facility as Clint used, which was Golf Dynamics in Loveland,” Meis said. “I knew he was coming up. He’s had some great teachers, great family.”

From seeing videos of Summers at Golf Dynamics and the 16th hole at TPC Sawgrass to watching him live on the driving range at RainDance at the beginning of the team’s summer camp, Meis knew he had a potential star on his hands.

A year ago in eighth grade, Summers began thinking about joining the Resurrection Christian team once he got to high school. It helped that he had several friends his age considering the same.

He admitted he considered other schools but being a part of what could become a Dynasty with a large group of young players joining the program enticed him to go to Resurrection Christian.

“I’ve always wanted to be on a high school team,” Summers said. “I really started noticing Rez and I thought about other schools, but then I just thought of what I could do here, and I was like, ‘I’m going to stick with this school.’”

What he did at Resurrection Christian this year was nothing short of phenomenal for a freshman. He finished no lower than fifth at any tournament in 2022. For the efforts, he takes the Reporter-Herald boys golfer of the year honor.

Summers said the start of the season didn’t go too well and he had to pick up his game as it went along and got closer to the big tournaments at the end of the season.

“I started off the season really rough,” he said. “I had a good first tournament. Then from there, it was a little bit messy. After the halfway point, I kind of figured it out and really started to play well.”

They won the 3A Patriot League tournament with a 73, and tied for second with freshman teammate Jack Carter at the 3A Region 3 tournament with a 75.

That set up his state appearance with his teammates in tow — Carter, another freshman in Micah Livingstone and senior Gage Meis. Summers had been playing golf with Carter and Livingstone since the three were in the fourth grade.

Summers handled the pressure well at state, surging to the individual lead with a first-round 69. He was the only golfer to shoot under par in the opening round.

His Coach called it the best round he had ever seen from a 14-year-old freshman at state.

“I’ve seen some good freshmen coming up that you could say, ‘Those kids are probably going to be in the top 10 by the time they are juniors and seniors,'” Rick said. “Clint ended up second in his freshman year at 14 years old. That is beyond anything I have ever witnessed. I think the highest I have ever seen a freshman finish at state was in the top 20.”

Summers played just as well on the second day, shooting an even-par 70, but Montezuma Cortez’s Thayer Plewe shot a 64 to take the individual title by five strokes over Summers.

Plewe was in Summers’ group on that final hole at state. The state Champion made a long birdie putt before it was Summers’ turn.

His putt broke just to the left of the hole, denying the Cougars a playoff for the team title. But it didn’t take anything away from his performance or that of his team over the course of two days.

Eventually, Summers wants to play Division I golf in college. But first, he and his teammates have some unfinished business at the high school level.

“No one was really expecting us to be up there,” Summers said. “We showed some competition, and they are going to know that for next year.”

Best of the rest

Jack Carter — The Resurrection Christian freshman had a season scoring average of 73. He finished first at four tournaments during the season before tying for second at regionals and finishing 16th at state.

Micah Livingstone — Another Resurrection Christian freshman, he had a 76 scoring average. They finished in the top 5 at five tournaments before finishing 23rd at the state tournament.

Christian Foxworth — The Berthoud senior had an 82 scoring average for the season and had a couple of rounds of 75. He tied for 20th at regionals with an 85.

Keaton Koch — The Loveland junior had a low score of 73 this season. They finished 21st at the Front Range League tournament and shot an 83 to finish 37th at regionals.

Gage Meis — The Lone senior for Resurrection Christian, he had a scoring average of 79. He was seventh at the Patriot League tournament and fifth at the regionals.