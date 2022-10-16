Results From Vineyard Golf Ag Tournament – ​​BladenOnline

On an absolutely perfect October day 18 teams enjoyed the Pristine conditions at Vineyard Golf At White Lake to raise money for 2 agriculture Scholarships to be given to deserving students in Bladen and Sampson counties.

Patricia Augustine and son Billy Augustine, owners of the course, were on hand to greet the 72 players who showed up for a 10 am shotgun start. Amy Bailey, course manager, advised the players of the rules of the Captain’s Choice event. Jimmy Davis gave the opening Invocation and the players, like a thundering herd, headed for their respective tees.

Three and a half hours later the results were in. The winning team in the First Flight, with a 17-under 55 was the Giorgio’s Restaurant team. Three teams tied for first place and a scorecard playoff was held. Coming in second was the Strickland team with the Black Cloud team getting third place.

The second flight Winner was the Hacker’s team with a 10 under 62. They defeated the Gotcha team on a scorecard playoff. Third place went to the Eskra team, who shot an 8 under 64.

Closest to the pin was Campbell White, Linda Wynn, Pam Davis and Randall Smith. Men’s long drive was won by Rick Owen and Women’s long drive was won by Linda Wynn.

Ms. Augustine stated “We appreciate so much all of the players who participated in this First Annual Agriculture Golf Tournament.. We will be awarding 2 scholarships, one for a Bladen county student and one for a Sampson county student. Thanks to everyone who participated and to our sponsors. We are already looking forward to next year’s tournament.”