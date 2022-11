Carlesa Dixon has several relationships with coaches all over Texas.

The Summer Creek Coach wanted to showcase girls’ basketball in the Greater Houston area, so she went through her contacts in her cell phone.

Dixon made some calls and got seven teams to play in the first Houston-Area Girls Basketball Kickoff Classic at the Delmar Fieldhouse on Saturday to open the 2022-2023 season.

“I told coaches that I really wanted to bring awareness to Houston area girls’ basketball,” Dixon said. “There’s a lot of Talent here and a lot of girls need to be showcased and seen and luckily seven of the great coaches in the area agreed to do it and I’m Thankful they participated.”

Well. 8 Summer Creek, Humble, Cy Creek, Dulles, Bellaire, Clear Brook and Shadow Creek participated in the kickoff classic.

Cy-Creek Coach Jennifer Alexander brought her young Lady Cougars to the kickoff classic and wasn’t hesitant at all to bring her team for great competition to open the season.

Alexander has built a program at Cy Creek that has high expectations of winning a district title, winning a regional title and winning a state title. The Cougars have made it to the Region III-6A Tournament four out of the last five seasons and made state tournament appearances from 2017 to 2020.

Cy-Creek made Class 6A state final Appearances back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

“Anytime we can get quality teams playing to start off the season in one location, it’s a good thing for girls’ basketball but for Houston girls’ basketball,” Alexander said. “You have some of the best teams in the city and coaches in the city representing today to kick off the season.”

Second-year Humble Coach Shay Arnick brought her Lady Wildcats to Delmar to play tough competition.

Arnick is looking to help Humble make the Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Dulles made noise last season by knocking off Cy Creek in the area round of the playoffs.

Lady Vikings Coach Christina Jamerson is back for her second season with a new-look team, but fell short in the rematch against Cy Creek.

Well. 16 Shadow Creek made it to the regional quarterfinals last season and lost to Summer Creek. The Lady Sharks are looking for another deep playoff run this season.

Bellaire and Lamar will continue to battle for District 18-6A this season.

Well. 24 Clear Brook made it all the way to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2004 and the Lady Wolverines are looking for more this season.

Dixon was happy with the turnout and hopes to build off the kickoff classic.

It’s just the first step for her to help showcase the Talent in the Greater Houston area.

“Every year we want to build it and make it better,” Dixon said. “I think next year we just need to reach out to more teams and even maybe some outside teams to showcase girls’ basketball period. We want to get the crowd involved and make it as big as possible.”

Humble wins opener over Lamar

Ja’Kaila Lee had a game-high 20 points as Humble held off Lamar 42-34 in the season opener at Delmar Stadium.

The Lady Wildcats’ defense set the tone for the game after a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Lee went 16 of 22 from the free-throw line for Humble.

Humble led Lamar 24-13 at halftime.

“Defense is what allowed us to win this game today,” Humble Coach Shay Aniak said. “We had a lot of good defensive stops and I think that we capitalized off it. We still have a lot of things to work on, but I’m very proud of our team.”

Lamar post Aiyana Johnson led the Lady Texans with 13 points while Jacoria Taylor added eight points.

The Lady Texans used a full-court press to get back in the game to cause turnovers for the Lady Wildcats in the fourth quarter.

Lamar outscored Humble 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

“We’re a young team and we have a lot of young players on this team,” Lamar Coach Louise Madison said. “They’re learning to play together to gel and I think as the year progresses we will get better at utilizing the strength on the floor.”

Cy Creek rolls past Dulles

Amani Chambers scored 15 points as Cypress Creek defeated Fort Bend Dulles 53-28.

The Cougars dominated throughout the game on offense and defense and pushed out to a 16-2 lead on the Lady Vikings after the first quarter.

Jordan Thomas added 14 points including a 3-pointer for the Cougars.

“I thought we laid a good foundation today on what we did,” Alexander said. “We got off to a fast start and that helped us. You get to see some things you need to work on, but I’m happy with their energy and effort today. At the end of the day, we want to be 1-0.

Dulles was led by Nevah White, who knocked down three 3-pointers and finished the game with 11 points for the Lady Vikings.

Jamerson has a young team this season and is looking for her team to build off this loss.

“You can’t have 32 turnovers,” Jamerson said. “It’s early and we’re young. We have one person coming back from last year’s team. I’m proud of my girls not Backing down, but for the most part we have room to grow and have to limit the turnovers.”

Summer Creek routs Bellaire

Summer Creek looked like the No. 8 team in Class 6A after defeating Bellaire 89-24 to open the season.

Dixon knows that it’s a long season and there’s still time to grow to make a run at a state title.

“I think we did well overall,” Dixon said. “There are things that we just have to clean up. We have a chemistry that we have to build on with some new players. That comes along with playing more games and practicing.”

The Lady Bulldogs made seven 3-pointers in the game.

Mychal White had 14 points, Zachara Perkins added 11 points and Jordyn Ross had 12 points for Summer Creek.

Bellaire was led by Makyah Foreman, who had 16 points, including four 3-pointers for the Lady Cardinals.

Clear Brook upsets Shadow Creek

Well. 24 Clear Brook used an 18-point fourth quarter to upset No. 15 Shadow Creek 58-52 in the season opener.

Both teams were tied at 38 at the end of the third quarter.

Clear Brook’s Chardel Terrell had a game-high 24 points that included four 3-pointers.

Reiza Castillo had 12 points and Kamyryn McLaurin added 10 points for the Lady Wolverines.

Shadow Creek was led by Kameryn Phillips, who had 18 points while Alana Trails added 10 points for the Lady Sharks.