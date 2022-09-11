Results from the Fruitport volleyball Invitational on Saturday

LocalSportsJournal.com

FRUITPORT – The Fruitport volleyball team Hosted Montague, Whitehall, North Muskegon and others at there own Invitational on Saturday.

The Trojans wrapped up the day 2-2 with wins against NorthPointe Christian (17-25, 25-18, 15-10) and North Muskegon (25-16, 27-25).

Losses came at the hands of Whitehall (25-23, 19-25, 12-15) and Gull Lake (12-25, 9-25).

Sadie Haase had 25 kills, nine aces and nine digs, while Raegan Dykstra added 28 digs, 10 kills and eight aces.

Lauren Riedel had 24 digs with five aces and Tara Sweet had 28 digs, seven kills and two aces. Gracelynn Olson threw in 46 assists and 17 digs.

Montague also went 2-2 on the day with wins over Whitehall (25-22, 25-20) and NorthPointe Christian (29-27, 18-25, 19-17).

The Wildcats fell to Grand Haven (25-10, 25-8) and Mona Shores (25-20, 26-24).

Jordan Netcott had 17 digs and scored five aces, while Jacy Arrigotti had 13 digs and five aces.

Alissa Wynn had 38 digs and an ace and Jaelyn Sundberg got 84 assists and 21 digs.

Also, Laura Borras contributed 32 digs with 22 kills and Britta Johnson made 25 kills and eight digs.

Whitehall played to a 1-2 record with a single win against Fruitport.

The Vikings fell short against Montague and Gull Lake (25-23, 12-25, 10-15).

Sydney Shepherd had 79 assists, five blocks and four aces, while Chase Baker added 30 digs and four aces.

Arianna Black and Kayla Mulder also added to the production with 29 Kills and 21 Kills respectively.

North Muskegon fell 1-3 in four matches and earned their only win against NorthPointe Christian (25-16, 27-25).

The Norse lost to Fruitport, Traverse City West (26-16, 17-25, 12-15) and Grand Haven (21-25, 20-25).

Allie Jensen led the way with 29 digs, 21 kills and five aces, while Natalie Pannucci had 27 kills, 24 digs and four blocks.

Sami Baker added 70 assists and 29 digs and Joslynne Bogner had 19 kills and four blocks. Jaley Schultz had 39 digs.

Fruitport will be back in action on Tuesday at Unity Christian.

Montague will also hit the road on Tuesday to take on Orchard View.

Whitehall will host North Muskegon on Monday.