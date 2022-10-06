Results from long-standing local golf tournament

The 36th annual Northern Virginia Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (NVADACA) golf tournament was held in late September at Bull Run Golf Club in Haymarket with significant money raised and various prizes presented.

Proceeds from the tournament, which consisted of 92 players, go towards college scholarships to high-school senior student-athletes in Northern Virginia. There was $22,000 raised at the tourney.

The event included a closest-to-the-pin contest along with longest-drive and putting contests. Prizes were presented to the teams with the lowest score.

Winners are listed below:

Putting contest: Debbie Morey.

Closest to the pin: John Dent, 5-feet, 4-inches; Mike Mahoney, 9-5; Matt Cross, 8-4; Tyler Lonigro, 8.

Longest drive: Dan Goghlan, Matt Gross, Debbie Morey, Susan Tracy.

Winning foursomes: First place overall, Chantilly High School. First place school team, Irving Middle School team 2. Second place, Alexandria City High School. Third place, Bishop Ireton High School. Last place, Irving Middle School team 3.

This past May, NVADACA awarded 21 Scholarships of $4,000 each to Seniors during a breakfast banquet at Springfield Golf & Country Club. Since 1980, students have received more than $1 million in scholarships.

Find information about at www.nvadaca.org.