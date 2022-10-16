Restoration transforms Chinese Garden at Palm Beach’s Society of the Four Arts

An effort to Restore the historic Chinese Garden at The Society of the Four Arts has transformed the aging space into a revitalized, lush landscape.

Jointly overseen by the Garden Club of Palm Beach, the Four Arts and landscape architect Jorge Sanchez of Palm Beach-based SMI Landscape Architecture, the project includes restoration of the garden’s architectural features, artwork, wood elements and landscaping.

Work began in May 2021 and is nearly complete, said Rebecca Dunham, head of Fine Arts and a curator at the Four Arts. All that remains is the installation of two restored carved wood panels that decorate the garden’s south wall, former Garden Club president Mary Pressly told the Daily News on Friday.

