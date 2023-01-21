Rested Chiefs, Eagles joined postseason party

The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles joined the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the Divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix.

In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.

The top-seeded Eagles host the New York Giants in an NFC nightcap. The Giants have already won once on the road this postseason, beating the Vikings 31-24.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones – in his first playoff game – became one of the stars of wild-card weekend after throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns while running for 78 yards in a stellar all-around performance. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores.

