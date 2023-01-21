Rested Chiefs, Eagles joined postseason party

The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles joined the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the Divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix.

In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.

The top-seeded Eagles host the New York Giants in an NFC nightcap. The Giants have already won once on the road this postseason, beating the Vikings 31-24.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones – in his first playoff game – became one of the stars of wild-card weekend after throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns while running for 78 yards in a stellar all-around performance. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores.

The Eagles and Chiefs are the top seeds in these Playoffs for a reason. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has enjoyed a breakout season leading a talented roster while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been among the game’s elite for several years and helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl three years ago.

The Chiefs and Eagles didn’t have to play during wild-card weekend because the top-seeded team in each conference receives a bye to the Divisional round.

Vegas likes both top seeds on Saturday: The Eagles are a 7 1/2-point favorite while the Chiefs are a 9 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

There will be two more games on Sunday. The Bills host the Bengals in the afternoon while the Cowboys travel to face the 49ers at night.

Football fans are undoubtedly hoping this weekend’s games can live up to last weekend’s performance during the wild-card round, when no lead was safe.

The Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to beat the Dolphins. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit in one of the most stunning rallies in playoff history.

Multiple games were decided in the final minutes. The Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 after Sam Hubbard returned Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, a surprising turn of events after the Ravens were poised to take the lead.

Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by Logan Wilson.

The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and the defensive end took off down the field for the Longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL postseason history. It was also the longest go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter in the playoffs.

SATURDAY

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. EST, NBC/Peacock/Universo

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EST, Fox/Fox Deportes

SUNDAY

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 3 p.m. EST, CBS/Paramount+

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. EST, Fox, Fox Deportes