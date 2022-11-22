Restaurateur brings back Papa Lee’s — at Winston Lake Golf Course

Papa Lee’s Grill is back — in a new location.

The restaurant that Lee Price operated for about nine months on New Walkertown Road is now in the Winston Lake Golf Course clubhouse at 3535 Winston Lake Road.

Papa Lee’s Originally opened in March 2021 in the former Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream at 2600 New Walkertown Road. But Price closed there in December, hoping to find a better location.

“Goler (Community Development Corp., which owns the property) helped me a lot to get established, and I’m Grateful to them for that,” Price said, “but the place just wasn’t as profitable as I wanted it to be.”

Papa Lee’s Grill Address: 3535 Winston Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC. 27105 Hours: 11 am to 5 pm daily Telephone: 336-701-3501 Facebook: Papa Lee’s Grill

Price said he was in negotiations to lease a spot on Stratford Road when COVID-19 sidelined him in January, and he ended up in the hospital. “COVID really took me for a loop, but I’m good now,” he said.

But by the time he had fully recovered in March, he had lost the space he had been considering and had to start over. But it wasn’t long before Julius Reece, the general manager of Winston-Salem Golf Course, called him up to say the clubhouse space was available.

Price said he quietly opened in the clubhouse in September, but just had his grand opening in Nov. 12.

He said his menu is slightly different from the one he had on New Walkertown but is mostly the same. “We still have hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, onions. We have five flavors of wings. We have chicken sandwiches,” they said.

The menu has $4 burgers, $5 cheeseburgers and $3 hot dogs. Price’s signature double cheeseburger is $6. Other Sandwiches are the turkey Burger ($5.50) and chicken sandwich ($5).

Price makes his own chili topping.

Price also sells wings, and soon plans to offer both fried and baked versions. Sauces include BBQ, teriyaki and mango habanero. Wings are $5.75 for four, $8.75 for six and $11.25 for 12.

Customers can also order fries, onions, mozzarella sticks and homemade nachos. Other items include sodas, candy bars, chips and B&G fried pies.

“One thing new here is we have beer,” he said. “We have about 12 different kinds (in bottles and cans).”

Price said he gets a lot of Golfers coming in to eat, but also is getting a lot of customers from businesses in the area. “I get a lot of people calling in for takeout,” he said.

The restaurant can seat about 100, he said, plus more on the canopied and heated patio. “And it overlooks the golf course, so it’s really pretty out here,” he said.

He also is looking into offering delivery through DoorDash.