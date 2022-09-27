Resilience defines Evansville Women’s soccer freshman Isa Valdez

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Anchoring the left side of the University of Evansville Women’s soccer team’s defense, freshman Isa Valdez made her first start for the Purple Aces in early September against a team UE lost to 2-0 a year ago. Valdez and the Aces’ defense didn’t budge despite being tested throughout.

The match ended 0-0, a well-earned clean sheet. Four days later, she was named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.

“The first thing I wanted to do was call my mom,” Valdez said. “I didn’t expect it, but I was extremely happy.”

And that’s what she did. Her mother “posted it everywhere” and was perhaps even more ecstatic than Valdez.

“Other than just being extremely proud, I was just really happy to see that people were finally seeing her ability,” Diann Valdez, her mother, said. “The fact that she was being recognized for an award like that was really exciting.”

It was another milestone in a career that took the freshman from Phoenix to Evansville. It was also a moment of resilience for Valdez, who had missed the first three games with a concussion and other injury concerns.

But this wasn’t the first bit of resilience she has shown on the pitch.

Long before committing to UE as a high school junior in April 2021, Valdez had a significant setback. What started as a strange, numb feeling in her back in early 2017 extended into nerve pain. She eventually was diagnosed with a Chiari malformation. Valdez described it as “the base of my skull was pinching the top of my spinal cord, and it was closing it up so liquid was building up in my spine and it was Killing nerves.” Doctors said it was a birth defect, something that had always been there.

“It was a little scary,” Diann said. “Of course, you don’t ever expect to have such a serious injury so much that you can’t really see.”

If left untreated, a Chiari malformation can cause “painful, disruptive and sometimes disabling symptoms,” according to Stanford Medical. She needed surgery, which left a faint scar along the back of her neck and was a lot for the then-eighth grader to process.

“Oh my God, my little eighth-grade self, I was devastated,” Valdez said. “I was like bedridden, crying for, like, weeks. Having to tell my team that I couldn’t finish the season and stuff like that, it broke my little eighth-grade heart.

“The concept of surgery to me was foreign, I’d never gotten surgery and it was my neck. It wasn’t like an ankle surgery or an arm surgery, it was my neck, so I was seriously freaked out.”

“Damn, I really need to get back out there”

Valdez spent most days in bed after the diagnosis. She cried. But it was important to go on as normal as she could. She made sure to stay around her team and remain involved.

That still took a toll on her. Soccer is important. She wanted to improve ahead of going into high school so she could work towards eventually playing in college. Yet, she couldn’t. That was the hardest part.

“For any child that can’t be running around and being active, it’s a little frustrating to watch them go through that,” Diann said.

Valdez remembers the surgery. She sat during the drive over thoughtless, motionless and quiet. Her family was supportive, saying, “Hey champ, you got this,” but she was unmoved as they entered the hospital room. No Tears were shed. She came to terms with reality.

She spent five days in the hospital and an additional week of recovery at home. Her friends and teammates made sure to visit. When she was finally allowed to start physical therapy and work towards getting back on the pitch, she didn’t miss a beat. That was her top priority.

“Just the fact that I was still surrounded by the soccer community made me feel like, ‘Damn, I really need to get back out there,'” Valdez said.

She had to sit out for five months, but she got back to match fitness little by little. Valdez began therapy by doing neck workouts to regain strength before moving on to running and passing a ball against the wall.

“I honestly think I took my recovery too fast,” she said with a laugh. “I was just so excited to get back out there.”

Her return, however, didn’t go fully to plan.

Valdez’s club team disbanded so she tried out for another one her best friends were joining. Except, she admits she “did not do well because I was fresh out of surgery.”

She didn’t make the team. Devastated, she went to play for another with a message for herself — “I want to be the best player here.” She wanted to prove wrong the team that initially turned her away so she could eventually earn a spot.

“There was a fire lit under me,” she said. “That’s really what I did. I took that year just bettering myself on and off the field and then tried out for the team I tried out for before.”

The coaches didn’t send Valdez away a second time. She stayed on throughout her high school years.

Since then, Valdez has accomplished many of her soccer dreams. She played for the team she wanted, signed with UE, won Freshman of the Week and has established herself as a consistent starter for the Purple Aces.

She still experiences some symptoms that will follow her for the rest of her life. Occasional nerve pain and sporadic numbness appear at times due to some nerves dying on her left side, but it’s nothing she can’t deal with or shake off.

None of her current reality seemed like it would happen. But now in Evansville, Valdez has earned her praise.

“She never gives up,” Diann said. “She’s very resilient in the fact that she’s not just gonna get by, she wants to get better. She’s not gonna show up just to play, she wants to be at the top of her game.”