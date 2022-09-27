Resilience defines Evansville Women’s soccer freshman Isa Valdez

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Anchoring the left side of the University of Evansville Women’s soccer team’s defense, freshman Isa Valdez made her first start for the Purple Aces in early September against a team UE lost to 2-0 a year ago. Valdez and the Aces’ defense didn’t budge despite being tested throughout.

The match ended 0-0, a well-earned clean sheet. Four days later, she was named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.

“The first thing I wanted to do was call my mom,” Valdez said. “I didn’t expect it, but I was extremely happy.”

UE fall sports:Purple Aces strive to keep competing for MVC Championships

And that’s what she did. Her mother “posted it everywhere” and was perhaps even more ecstatic than Valdez.

“Other than just being extremely proud, I was just really happy to see that people were finally seeing her ability,” Diann Valdez, her mother, said. “The fact that she was being recognized for an award like that was really exciting.”

It was another milestone in a career that took the freshman from Phoenix to Evansville. It was also a moment of resilience for Valdez, who had missed the first three games with a concussion and other injury concerns.

