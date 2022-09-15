Researchers Evaluate Racism as a Factor in Underestimation of Atopic Disease

Racial and ethnic populations may face a higher burden of atopic and allergic disease, including eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), food allergies, and asthma, and accessing care for these illnesses appears complicated due to the impact of racism and oppression as contributing factors in social determinants of health (SDOH), according to researchers.

Focus on SDOH, including education, income, and neighborhoods, has broadened since 2020 to include systemic racism as a component of negative health outcomes. In The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practiceresearchers published results of a scoping review to explore what is known about health care for allergic disease in “structurally oppressed racial and ethnic populations.”

The authors said they conducted the review because they wanted to understand the impact of racism on allergic disease, which is prevalent in affluent Western countries with socioeconomic divisions, and the impact of disease in other groups may not be fully captured by existing literature.

The review, conducted according to scoping review guidelines, used 3 Databases (Scopus, Ovid, and CINAHL) and 4 relevant gray literature sites (Canadian Paediatric Society; American Academy of Pediatrics; American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology; and The Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology). There were no restrictions on date or country of publication, study design, or age of participants. Searches used keywords commonly used in Canada and the United States for race and ethnicity.

From 1198 potentially relevant articles, 12 studies were included in the review; most were conducted in the United States. No relevant articles from the gray literature were found.

Of the 12, five were published on Black or African Americans, 3 on Indigenous Peoples of Canada, and 4 on a combination of both along with Hispanic/Latinx peoples.

None of the studies focused on Hispanic, Latinx, or Native American populations or identity alone.

Taken as a whole, the 12 studies point to an increased burden of allergic and atopic disease for Black Americans, the researchers said. These burdens include a greater number of emergency department visits and hospitalizations, higher death rates, younger age of diagnosis, and/or greater severity of disease.

Of the 5 studies on Black patients, 1 was a retrospective chart review and 4 were cohort studies; all were from the United States and published between 2006 and 2021. Four focused on children and 1 study was conducted on adults. Two studies exclusively examined asthma, and 3 studies looked at EoE, food allergy, and allergic contact dermatitis.

In one of the first works on the topic, Gupta et al described the widening gap in hospitalizations and deaths between Black and White children. Between 1980 and 2002, the ratio of asthma hospitalizations between Black and White children increased by 50%. Between 1980 and 2001, the Black to White ratio of asthma deaths increased from 4.5 to 5.6.