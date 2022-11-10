Researchers conclude that Andy Reid is one of the NFL’s most handsome coaches

Andy Reid has a very distinct look. The glasses. The walrus mustache. The Tommy Bahama shirts he dons at the NFL owners’ meetings and on draft weekend. Some may even describe his signature style as iconic. Any way you slice it, Reid is one of the most recognizable head coaches in the NFL.

Now, according to some researchers, he’s also one of the most handsome.

Researchers at Oxford Gambling.com analyzed the beauty of all 32 head coaches using groundbreaking facial recognition technology a free app from the Google Play store and concluded that the Kansas City Chiefs’ head man is the NFL’s fourth most handsome coach.

Reid’s impressive place on the list came as a surprise to many, including the man himself.

“I was wondering why I wasn’t first,” he joked to the media on Wednesday after being asked if he was properly rated. “We’ve got to get more redheads out there to vote, doggone it.”

The very scientific analysis found that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the league’s most attractive. Coming in second was first-year head Coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants.

“Well, that says it all right there,” Reid quipped when being told who finished ahead of him.

Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans came in one spot ahead of Reid at third, while newly unemployed Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts rounded out the top five. Perhaps they’ll have to run the algorithm again with Jeff Saturday included.

The Chiefs hold themselves to loftier standards than most teams. They expect to win at the highest level and anything less than first is unacceptable. Needless to say, Patrick Mahomes was disappointed in his coach’s fourth-place ranking.

“I think he should be higher,” Mahomes replied when informed of his coach’s spot on the list. “That’s a good-looking gentleman out there. He’s got some swag to him too so he’s got the Personality to match.”

Mahomes has already graced the cover of GQ once before. Perhaps his Coach will be soon to follow.