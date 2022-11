2022 NOV 28 (NewsRx) — By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Insurance Daily News — Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of Dujiangyan, People’s Republic of China by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are widely applied in the procurement of capital infrastructure, encompassing phases such as financing, design, construction, operation, and transfer.”

Funders for this research included National Natural Science Foundation of China ; Sichuan Federation of Social Science Associations .

The news journalists obtained a quote from the research from Sichuan Agricultural University : “Of these, the operational phase of PPPs is particularly critical to project success given this is when revenues are generated, and costs are recovered. However, the revenue stream will be exposed to numerous risks over the relatively long period of infrastructure operation. Management of PPP operational risk is therefore critical. Despite this importance, research dedicated to PPP operational risk management remains limited. Thus, this paper addresses this deficiency by systematically reviewing related studies and proposing an operational risk management framework. A qualitative bibliometric literature review is conducted on 60 papers pertinent to operational risk management, published across 12 peer review journals.”

According to the news reporters, the research concluded: “Findings reveal that the industry lacks a systematic operational risk factor list, while the impacts of risks are rarely considered when allocating operational risk factors, and moreover that the research on the selection and efficacy of operational risk management strategies remain undeveloped. This study reveals where further efforts in the research of operational risk management of PPP infrastructure projects could be more fruitfully applied.”

