Research confirms lack of cultural diversity in published literature

New research by Victoria University (VU) confirms the severe underrepresentation of First Nations Writers and Writers of Color within Australian literature.

The first ever First Nations and People of Color (FNPOC) Count examined the output of the Australian Publishing industry, in terms of the cultural identity of published creators, 2018.

The results show a stark disparity between the number of books published by First Nations people, People of Color, and First Nations people in other countries versus those published by Creators outside of these categories.

Chief Investigator, Dr Natalie Kon-yu, and team worked with Writers and academics from around the country to undertake the analysis, in the hope the findings will encourage greater inclusion in Australia’s Publishing industry, and act as a Catalyst to inform change in Publishing practices .

“The results of the FNPOC Count are a reminder that not everyone gets to tell their stories in Australia. These numbers are really a confirmation of the imbalance we already felt, but couldn’t prove, and are intended to pave a way forward,” said Dr Kon-yu.

Out of the 1,531 books in the project sample, comprising published fiction, non-fiction, poetry, young adult and picture books, the analysis reveals:

only 3% were by First Nations authors

only 7% were by People of Color (7%)

less than 1% were by International First Nations authors

the total number of non-fiction books in the project sample was 237. Within this, 14 were by First Nations authors, 18 were by People of Colour, one was by an International First Nations author, and 212 were by Other (*those who could not be identified as a First Nations, Person of Colour, or an International First Nations author)

the total number of picture books in the sample was 284. Within this, eight were by First Nations authors, eight were by People of Color, none were by International First Nations authors, and 268 were by Other authors; noting that UTS, through the Center for Social Justice and Inclusion’s Social Impact Grant, funded the analysis of the picture book component.

“Increasing equity in the Australian Publishing industry by Publishing more books by First Nations authors, People of Colour, and International First Nations authors is not just for the benefit of Readers from these communities-it is for all Australians whose lives will be enriched by the stories, perspectives and understanding these writers can share,” said Dr Kon-yu.

