Research Associate / PhD Student / Postdoc, Literature and Cultural Studies job with TECHNISCHE UNIVERSITAT DRESDEN (TU DRESDEN)

At the Faculty of Linguistics, Literature and Cultural Studies, Institute of Romance Studies, the Chair of French Studies offers a position as

Research Associate / PhD Student / Postdoc (m/f/x)

(subject to personal qualification employees are remunerated according to salary group E 13 TV-L)

starting as soon as possible. The position comprises 50% of the Fulltime Weekly hours and is limited for 36 months. The period of employment is governed by the Fixed Term Research Contracts Act (Wissenschaftszeitvertragsgesetz-WissZeitVG). The position offers the chance to obtain further academic qualification (eg PhD / habilitation thesis).

Tasks: academic teaching according to DAVOHS in the field of French Literature and Cultural Studies, including the conduct of examinations; completion of a doctoral or post-doctoral project in French Literature or Cultural Studies, preferably in the context of the research focuses of the chair; Collaboration in academic self-administration; participation in the conception, organization and realization of scientific events, projects and publications of the chair and the Center for French and Francophone Studies (CFF).

Requirements: very well rated university (Master or equivalent) and if applicable – PhD degree in Romance Studies or Comparative Literature with a focus on French Literature and Cultural Studies; very good knowledge of French; secure knowledge of German (or willingness to acquire this in the short term); interest in cultural theory and cultural phenomena of the present; commitment and ability to work in a team. A study period in France or a Francophone country as well as knowledge of another Romance language are desired.

Please submit your comprehensive application including the usual documents (letter of motivation, CV, Exposé of the doctoral project, copies of certificates, list of courses and publications, if applicable) by February 23, 2023

