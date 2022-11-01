Arts and Culture Nonprofit Reboot Announces ‘The Golem: Rescored,’ Featuring Members of Los Lobos, The Flaming Lips and More

In the spirit of Halloween, the Jewish Arts & Culture non-profit Reboot has announced the impending release of a vinyl recording featuring new scores for the 1921 silent horror classic, The Golem: How He Came Into the World. The film has been broken into a new eight-part series and paired with rescored music to create The Golem: Record.

The Golem, otherwise known as the Jewish Frankenstein, which inspired the Boris Karloff original and uses the narrative of the well-known Fable to explore the Occult and the Jewish identity. Moreover, the imminent musical drop sees contributions from artists such as Scott Amendola, Steven Drozd, Steve Berlin, the Threshing Floor, Meg Baird, Charlie Saufley, Jeremiah Lockwood, Michael Morley, Sharon Gal, Marika Hughes and Shahzad Ismaily.

The new vinyl album of musical scores has been paired with an eight-part video series of commentary Hosted by distinguished scholars, Composers and film historians, who discuss the significance of the original movie and its music. Furthermore, the complimentary episodic sequence provides a thorough on-scene discussion of Jewish history, occultism, Hollywoodism, astrology and traditions.

Additionally, the complimentary episodes explore the themes, profound meaning, and ideas found in the latest presentation of The Golem. The video presentation is hosted by John Bucher, mythologist, writer, thought leader, author and podcaster, with Tori Yates-Orr of the Skeleton Keys podcast.

To pre-order the album and learn more about the eight-part video series, visit rebooting.com.

Watch the first episode from the complimentary series below.