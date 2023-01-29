Reputation Costs Arkansas Needed Win over Baylor Bears in Big 12, SEC Challenge

WACO, Texas – Some losses are hard to explain.

Arkansas shot 51 percent from the field. Baylor only 34%.

The Razorback defense held Baylor to only 46 points from the floor.

Rebounds were dead even, the Hogs knocked down seven more shots than Baylor and Arkansas was within two shots of equaling the Bears from behind the arc.

There were Hog calls Drowning Baylor fans out in their own arena.

So, how did Arkansas find a way to lose, 67-64 Saturday afternoon?

