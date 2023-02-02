Representing Black Excellence on the volleyball court

Janelle Carter is the head coach of the Mighty Amazons Volleyball.

She is a ball of energy who pumps up her teams when they hit the court.

Volleyball is a family affair for the Carters. Her husband Derick coaches the Younger Amazons, and their daughter Chyna coaches as well.

It’s a passion that started when Chyna was young.

“We started to look into the club and then realized the price,” Janelle said, thinking about when Chyna first wanted to play.

Club volleyball costs can be thousands of dollars.

“Everybody couldn’t afford $6,000 a round for club. So, we decided to start our own club,” Janelle, who the young Athletes call ‘Coach Jane,’ recalled when we caught up with her during practice at an Avondale school gym.

That was back in 2013. What she noticed at the time was that many athletes from underserved communities were flocking to her team.

“A lot of kids in the inner city, a lot of the kids out of the public schools didn’t have the opportunity to actually play,” she stated.

With the previous clubs, Chyna said she struggled to fit in.

“Growing up being a Black female in a sport that’s pretty much dominated by the White community, it’s very different,” she said.

The Amazons are now a diverse team made up of many young athletes of color.

“From different backgrounds, different personalities, different families. All of that makes a very unique team and everyone has something to bring to the table,” Coach Jane said.

Not to mention the Talent that the coaches are helping shape. And they are making a difference by simply being there.

“We see maybe one or two coaches on the coaching staff, but it’s hard to find a predominantly Black coaching staff,” Coach Derick said.

The African American community in Arizona is growing. According to the US Census Bureau, the Black population grew by 29% from 2011 to 2020.

But still, Coach Jane has had to have frank talks about representation, like during a recent tournament in Nebraska.

“I had to have that conversation. ‘You guys may be the only one…only team of color coming into this court,’ and we went probably two days and didn’t see any.”

But she feels better knowing the young ladies can learn these life lessons in a safe environment. It’s what she strives for: to create the fiercest Warriors on and off the court. That’s what being an Amazon is all about.

The club is a non-profit organization. To learn more, visit Amazons VBC and to donate, visit About Us : Play Right Volleyball.