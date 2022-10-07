Reports: Virginia Basketball to Scrimmage Two Major Conference Opponents

Just one month remains until the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. As the teams ramp up their preseason preparations, coaches will typically agree to participate in one or two closed-door scrimmages between their respective programs. Usually, the teams try to keep these scrimmages secret, not publicizing any information about who, when, or where they are playing.

But, college basketball insiders have their ways of divulging that information.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman released an aptly-named “Not-So-Secret List of 2022 College Basketball Scrimmages” on Friday and it included details on two scrimmages for the UVA men’s basketball program scheduled for later this month.

