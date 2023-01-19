Reports: UCLA Football Hiring Kodi Whitfield as Cornerbacks Coach

The Bruins aren’t done reshaping their defensive coaching staff just yet.

According to multiple reports, UCLA football is set to hire Sacramento State safeties Coach Kodi Whitfield as its newest cornerbacks coach. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was first to report the news, while 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello and Bruin Report Online confirmed soon after.

Whitfield was a Graduate Assistant for the Bruins from 2020 and 2021.

