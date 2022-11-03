Reports: Sixers’ James Harden (foot) to miss 1 month

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to be out a month after suffering a right foot tendon strain, according to multiple reports.

The Sixers — 4-5 to start the season — will turn again to Joel Embiid to carry a massive load for an undermanned team. Embiid played at an MVP level throughout last season. Much more on guard Tyrese Maxey too, who has shown star potential. https://t.co/dwwshXo7gz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2022

A league source confirmed #Sixers point guard James Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain and could be out for a month. @wojespn was first to report the news. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 3, 2022

Harden is in his second season with the 76ers and is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists per game while shooting 44.1% overall and 33.3% on 3-pointers.

The Sixers are 4-5 this season and have played three of their last four games without star center Joel Embiid, who most recently sat out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19. Sixers Coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has the flu and has not been around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid, who has averaged 27.2 ppg and 9.5 rpg in six games, missed games Monday and Wednesday night vs. Washington.

After a 4-4 start to the season, the Sixers are 0-1 this month and, between now and Dec. 3, have games remaining against several playoff-caliber teams. The Sixers host the New York Knicks (3-4) on Friday (7 ET, NBA League Pass), and after that, nine of their next 13 foes are .500 or better.

Philadelphia’s upcoming schedule: Knicks, Suns, Hawks (twice), Jazz, Bucks, Wolves, Nets Then an Atlanta-Cleveland-Memphis stretch at the end of the month Difficult part of the schedule to navigate without James Harden’s services, to say the least. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 3, 2022

Aside from the load Embiid will carry when he returns, much more will be expected of third-year guard Tyrese Maxey while Harden is out. Maxey is averaging a career-best 24.2 ppg and career-highs in shooting percentage (51.6% overall, 46.8% on 3-pointers) while adding in 3.4 rpg and 3.4 apg. He has started every game for Philadelphia and his 37.8 minutes per game ranks fifth in the NBA, but he leads the NBA in total minutes played (339.7).

Embiid, who has been runner-up for NBA MVP the last two seasons, missed a game in Toronto last Thursday with knee soreness.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.