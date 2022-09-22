Reports: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic made 181 3-pointers last season for the Jazz.

The Detroit Pistons are gearing up for the 2022-23 season by adding some 3-point shooting to their mix. Per multiple reports, the Utah Jazz have agreed to send Bojan Bogadnovic to Detroit for Saben Lee and Kelly Olynyk.

Utah receives:

• Saben Lee
• Kelly Olynyk

Detroit receives:

• Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic adds a much-needed 3-point Punch to the Pistons, who ranked 29th in the NBA last season in 3-point percentage (32.6%) despite finishing in the middle of the pack in 3-point attempts (16th). In three seasons with the Jazz (2020-22), Bogdanovic hit 39.7% of his 3-pointers and made 550 of them in that span. They hit 181 3-pointers last season, which would have ranked second on the Pistons behind Saddiq Bey (211 made 3-pointers).

