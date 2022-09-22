Reports: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz
The Detroit Pistons are gearing up for the 2022-23 season by adding some 3-point shooting to their mix. Per multiple reports, the Utah Jazz have agreed to send Bojan Bogadnovic to Detroit for Saben Lee and Kelly Olynyk.
Utah receives:
• Saben Lee
• Kelly Olynyk
Detroit receives:
• Bojan Bogdanovic
The Pistons are sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. https://t.co/Mu7dkZVJ8I
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022
The Pistons are acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Utah for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. Here’s the initial newser, with another story to come in a second on what it means for Detroit: https://t.co/Csba6pOS0D
— James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 22, 2022
The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022
Bogdanovic adds a much-needed 3-point Punch to the Pistons, who ranked 29th in the NBA last season in 3-point percentage (32.6%) despite finishing in the middle of the pack in 3-point attempts (16th). In three seasons with the Jazz (2020-22), Bogdanovic hit 39.7% of his 3-pointers and made 550 of them in that span. They hit 181 3-pointers last season, which would have ranked second on the Pistons behind Saddiq Bey (211 made 3-pointers).
