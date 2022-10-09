Reports: Lakers extend GM Rob Pelinka through the 2025-26 season

Rob Pelinka is reportedly set to handle major Lakers pressers for another four seasons after a contract extension kicks in.

The Lakers have reportedly aligned the contract of lead basketball executive with its coach, extending Rob Pelinka through the end of the 2025-26 season.

That ties him to the four-year span in front of first-year Coach Darvin Ham. Per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the ownership group — headed by Jeanie Buss — was attempting to allow management and the Coach to be “in alignment on one vision.”

Pelinka Originally joined the Lakers’ front office in 2017 after an extensive career as a player agent, helping build the roster that won a Championship in the 2020 Orlando bubble. Initially hired as the team’s general manager, he was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in 2020.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button