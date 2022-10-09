Reports: Lakers extend GM Rob Pelinka through the 2025-26 season

The Lakers have reportedly aligned the contract of lead basketball executive with its coach, extending Rob Pelinka through the end of the 2025-26 season.

That ties him to the four-year span in front of first-year Coach Darvin Ham. Per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the ownership group — headed by Jeanie Buss — was attempting to allow management and the Coach to be “in alignment on one vision.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/tqyWUtGTky — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 8, 2022

Lakers VP of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka signed an extension through the 2025-26 season, aligning his deal with new Coach Darvin Ham’s, league sources confirmed to ESPN. The deal was reached around the time of Ham’s hiring. Yahoo had it first. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 8, 2022

Pelinka Originally joined the Lakers’ front office in 2017 after an extensive career as a player agent, helping build the roster that won a Championship in the 2020 Orlando bubble. Initially hired as the team’s general manager, he was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in 2020.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.