Reports: Jazz’s Mike Conley out with left knee strain

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that the diagnosis is not necessarily correct. Conley will miss Monday’s game on the road against the LA Clippers (10:30 a.m. ET, NBA TV), but Conley will then be re-evaluated by team doctors once the team returns to Salt Lake City. Per Walden, Conley’s status will likely be day-to-day going forward after that.

After suffering a knee injury Saturday in Portland, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been cleared of any major structural damage, but will miss Monday’s game vs. the Clippers, then be re-evaluated daily thereafter. https://t.co/WuqPf13oRj pic.twitter.com/jNBF8L9mtZ — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 21, 2022

Sources: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. avoided major injury or ligament damage on the non-contact left knee injury suffered Saturday night. He has a knee strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2022

The injury occurred early in the third quarter of Utah’s 118-113 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The veteran guard left the game after colliding into a screen with Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic and did not return with 10:22 left in the third period.

After staying down for a few moments and having Trainers check on him, Conley left under his own power and headed to the locker room but did not play again in that game.

The Jazz are off to an unexpectedly hot start this season, taking over the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with Saturday’s win in Portland. Conley is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game with Utah this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker will likely sub into the starting lineup spot vacated by Conley as he has served as Conley’s primary backup this season. To date, Horton-Tucker is averaging 7.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 2.6 apg while shooting 40.2% overall.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.