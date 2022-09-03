Reports: Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz have traded star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple reports. The Cavaliers will send three players, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in return. The full reported breakdown:

Cavaliers receive:

Jazz receive:

Collin Sexton

Lauri Markkanen

Ochai Agbaji

2025 first-round pick

2026 pick swap

2027 first-round pick

2028 pick swap

2029 first-round pick

The biggest return in the deal for Utah is free agent Collin Sexton, who has agreed to a four-year, $72 million sign-and-trade deal to remain with the Jazz through the 2026-27 season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

Cleveland is sending its three unprotected picks to Utah in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and picks swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources tell ESPN. Along with the Rudy Gobert trade with Minnesota, Utah has gathered 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through 2029. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

Sexton’s new $72M deal is fully guaranteed, sources said. https://t.co/V0w6X7WVM2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2022

The Jazz have loaded up on future draft assets this offseason after trading both of its All-Star players in Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Between both deals, Utah has acquired seven first-round picks, three pick-swaps and two players that were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is looking to contend right now. The 25-year-old Mitchell is one of the league’s elite scorers and his acquisition could put the Cavs, who won 44 games last season with a young nucleus, among the top teams in the loaded Eastern Conference.

There had been speculation for months that Mitchell might get moved, and it appeared the New York Knicks were the frontrunner for him. Cleveland, however, made the move for the three-time All-Star.

Mitchell, who averaged 25.9 points per game last season, will pair with All-Star point guard Darius Garland and he’ll play along with All-Star center Jarett Allen and forward Evan Mobley, who had a strong rookie season.

‼️ https://t.co/5lqkyvBvSP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 1, 2022

Sexton missed last season with a knee injury and was a restricted free agent. He’s a proven scorer but he became expendable for Cleveland due to Garland’s development and the club’s talented frontline.

Markkanen averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in his first season with the Cavs.

Agbaji was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 14 overall pick this year after helping Kansas win a national championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report