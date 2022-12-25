Reports Indicate Bill O’Brien Could Return To Patriots

Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien is believed to be looking to return to the National Football League next season, and may be eyeing a familiar destination.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, O’Brien is a “strong option to return” to the New England Patriots in 2023.

If he were to return, it’s expected that he would assume the same Offensive Coordinator role with the Patriots, a title he previously held in 2011.

