Reports: Hugh Freeze to become Auburn’s next head football Coach

After a week of public rumors and questions about Lane Kiffin potentially leaving Ole Miss for the Plains, it’s a different former Ole Miss Coach coming to Auburn.

According to multiple reports on Saturday morning, Auburn is preparing to make an offer to Liberty’s Hugh Freeze to become Auburn’s next head football coach. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report the news on Saturday morning.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button