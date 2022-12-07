Reports: BYU football to hire Weber State head Coach Jay Hill as defensive coordinator | News, Sports, Jobs

Rumors have swirled over the past week that BYU football was circling Weber State head Coach Jay Hill with an offer to help dramatically boost the success and experience of its defensive staff under seven-year head Coach Kalani Sitake as the Cougars enter the Big 12 Conference.

Those came to a head late Tuesday night when ESPN and Football Scoop reported a deal between BYU and Hill had been reached for Hill to be Sitake’s defensive coordinator. It appears the nine-season run for the winningest Coach in Weber State history is over.

Jay Drew of the Deseret News reports Hill will be introduced to BYU’s team Wednesday morning.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that Hill would be targeted to be defensive coordinator and possibly associate head coach. Both positions have recently been vacated at BYU by the resignation of defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and the departure of associate head coach Ed Lamb, who was announced as Northern Colorado’s new head coach on Tuesday.

Weber State’s coaching staff has not officially been told of any potential move but appears likely to be updated on the matter early Wednesday morning, according to a source, as details of the hire have apparently flowed out of Provo.

Hill coached Weber State to a 68-39 record in his nine seasons, including a 50-19 record in Big Sky Conference regular-season games. Nobody has coached more games, to more wins, and to a better Big Sky winning percentage than Hill in the 60-year history of the program.

Under Hill, Weber State totaled six of the program’s eight all-time playoff wins, four of the school’s six 10-win seasons and one of the program’s two wins over FBS opponents — tallying one of each in 2022, his final season.

After 13 years coaching at the University of Utah, including 10 as a full-time assistant, Hill took over a Weber State program in 2014 that had gone 4-19 in the previous two seasons, reeling after John L. Smith took the job in 2012 to replace Ron McBride only to leave after spring camp to become interim head Coach at Arkansas.

After a 2-10 mark in 2014, Hill declined an opportunity to return to Utah as its defensive coordinator. The Wildcats then posted a winning record every season from 2015-22. For the first time since 2009, WSU qualified for the Playoffs in 2016 and won a postseason game in 2017.

The Wildcats won four consecutive Big Sky Championships with Hill at the helm (2017-19, spring 2021). In 2019, Hill coached the Wildcats to the playoff semifinals for the first time in program history.

Hill called plays as WSU’s defensive coordinator in six of his nine seasons, building Weber State as one of the best defenses each year at the FCS level. He’s likely to take his 4-3 defensive scheme with man coverage in the secondary to Provo, a defensive style not often seen at BYU over the years but seemingly more consistent with the background Hill and Sitake share from their time coaching at Utah under Kyle Whittingham .

The exact terms of Hill’s agreement with BYU, a private institution, are unlikely to be known, but Drew reports Hill will make “roughly” $1 million per year. Hill’s guaranteed base salary ($191,475) and bonus ($175,000) at WSU combined to $366,475 annually starting with an updated contract in 2021.

Hill’s current contract, which was to last through the 2025 season, stipulates a buyout of $100,000 paid to WSU for his voluntary departure. The contract also says he must return his most recent $175,000 annual bonus for leaving prior to July 1.

With Lamb taking over at Northern Colorado, Hill’s departure would mark the fourth Big Sky school to change head coaches this offseason, but the first with a recent winning pedigree.

Arizona State Hired Cal Poly’s Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator. In his place, Cal Poly has promoted Assistant Coach and former Washington State head man Paul Wulff.

Idaho State is also seeking a new head coach after Charlie Ragle left following his one season in the post. He, too, was hired by Arizona State; Ragle will coach linebackers for the Sun Devils.

This is breaking news and this story will be updated as news develops.

